FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has appointed Olalere Olayinka as his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media.

Olayinka was a former spokesperson to ex-Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The Director of Press to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, November 8.

As reported by the Vanguard, Ogunleye said Olayinka’s appointment is with immediate effect.

According to the statement, Olayinka will oversee communication strategies to improve public awareness of government activities in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The new Wike’s spokesperson was the special assistant on Public Communications to Fayose between 2014 – 2018); Director-General of the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State (2014 – 2018); Media Adviser to the Minister of State for Works in 2018 amongst others.

The statement partially read:

“The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has appointed Mr Olalere James Olayinka as the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, effective immediately.”

He further stated that:

“As Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Mr. Olayinka will oversee the development of communication strategies to improve public awareness of government activities and facilitate stronger engagement between the FCT Administration and the public”.

Source: Legit.ng