The Ogun state government has announced that Friday, November 15, would be a public holiday in the state

Governor Dapo Abiodun reportedly approved the work-free day for workers in the state to enable them to travel to their respective LG for the Saturday, November 16, council poll

The council election will allow the people of the state to vote for 20 local government chairmen and 236 councillors for the wards

Ogun State has declared Friday, November 15, 2024, a work-free day for civil and public servants. Governor Dapo Abiodun approved this decision to enable workers to travel to their local government areas and participate in the local government elections scheduled for Saturday, November 16.

The elections, organized by the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), will fill crucial positions, including chairpersons for the state's 20 local government areas and councillors for its 236 wards. This initiative highlights the administration's commitment to promoting inclusiveness and participatory democracy.

According to a tweet from the state government on Thursday, November 14, Governor Abiodun's directive demonstrates his dedication to ensuring citizens' active participation in the democratic process. By giving workers a day off, the government acknowledges the importance of civic engagement and encourages citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Abiodun directs government agency heads on public holiday

The statement further added that permanent Secretaries and heads of government agencies have been instructed to ensure compliance with this directive, guaranteeing a smooth and participatory electoral process. This move reinforces Ogun State's reputation for prioritizing democratic values and citizen involvement.

Like many other states in Nigeria, the council election came after the Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to local governments. The apex court also stopped the governors from dissolving local government excos and constituting caretaker committees.

With the Supreme Court judgment, states where local government elections were not conducted appropriately would not have the council's allocation until the poll was held.

