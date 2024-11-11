The presidency on Sunday, November 10, lashed out at Atiku Abubakar over the opposition leader's persistent criticisms of the policies of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration

Atiku had said he would have handled Nigeria’s economic challenges differently if he were president

Tinubu retorted, insisting that he is piloting the affairs of the nation well, especially considering the dire state he met it in 2023

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu administration has said Nigeria "was on life support" when it came to power in May 2023.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu said this on Sunday, November 10, in a statement, by Bayo Onanuga, the president’s special adviser on information and strategy. The release was obtained by Legit.ng.

President Tinubu insists he is steering Nigeria's ship well. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The statement was a response to criticisms by Atiku Abubakar, an influential opposition leader.

It partly reads:

“Atiku's critiques of Tinubu’s presidency are mere harebrained propositions devoid of realistic alternatives. He must reckon with the decades of mismanaged economy inherited by the current administration, including exorbitant subsidy expenditures far exceeding government earnings from crude oil.

"As of mid-2023, the landing cost of fuel was between N500 and N600, while it was sold nationwide at an average of N200. The 2023 budget allocated N3.36 trillion for fuel subsidies until June 2023 against a projected N2.23 trillion in oil revenue for the year. The Nigerian state was on life support."

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu took over power from Muhammadu Buhari, a man he helped to office in 2015. Both men are allies and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

'I won 2023 election', Tinubu replies Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Tinubu administration said the accusation by Atiku that the incumbent Nigerian leader ‘stole his (Atiku’s) presidency’ exposes his "sense of entitlement and disconnect from the electorate".

The presidency insisted that “Tinubu rightfully won” the 2023 election, adding that Atiku is jealous of the president.

The statement by the presidency advised the former vice-president to discard his alleged sense of entitlement and face the reality.

