As diasporans grapple with duality of identity and belonging, four Nigerians have risen to the occasion, securing elected positions in the United States and Australia.

Their victories are not just seen as personal triumphs but a testament to the indomitable spirit of Nigerians worldwide.

Oye Owolewa, re-elected as the Shadow Representative for the District of Columbia under the Democratic Party, will continue to advocate for the interests of Washington, DC.

His role is considered pivotal, focusing on the ongoing push for statehood and addressing local governance issues.

Segun Adeyina, retaining his seat as the State Representative for District 110 in Georgia, exemplifies the power of perseverance.

With a robust background in IT program and project management, Adeyina has worked with Fortune 500 companies like General Motors and Hewlett Packard.

In a historic win, Nigerian-American businessman Adeyemi Mobolade was elected Mayor of Colorado Springs, becoming the first Black person to hold this position.

Mobolade's election is more than a personal achievement; it is a milestone for the city, reflecting its evolving political landscape and the breaking of racial barriers.

Across the globe, in Australia, Chiaka Barry was elected to the Australian Capital Territory Legislative Assembly, representing the Ginninderra District under the Liberal Party. Barry's extensive experience as a legal officer, with expertise in litigation, alternative dispute resolution, and legislative drafting, positions her as a formidable force in Australian politics.

In a congratulatory message, NiDCOM Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, hailed their victories at the polls.

She applauded them for breaking records in the political arena of their respective places of residence and setting new standards.

