The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed gratitude to its citizens for their endurance during economic reforms. Minister of Finance Wale Edun made this statement during an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Finance.

Edun noted that reforms on market-based pricing for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and foreign exchange have started yielding results. These reforms aim to restore fiscal viability and attract investments.

According to Edun, the positive indicators emerging from these reforms will lead to additional government revenue, a recovery of NNPC's finances, and job creation.

His statement reads in part:

“These two pillars of the economic reforms that have taken positive shape now portends additional revenue for the government, recovery of the finances of NNPCL and a strong basis for growing the economy, in terms of attracting investment and creating of jobs.

“I think we need to commend Nigerians for staying the cause to this stage of getting benefits.”

Senate Committee Chairman, Senator Sani Musa, emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in managing national resources. The session focused on key areas such as crude oil sales to domestic refineries and revenue remittances.

Attendees included NNPC's GCEO Mele Kyari, NUPRC's Director General Gbenga Komolafe, and representatives from the Central Bank. Senate President Godswill Akpabio joined the session later, underscoring the collaboration between stakeholders to ensure responsible management of Nigeria's economy.

