The All Progressives Congress will host a major rally in Akure on November 13, 2024, led by Vice President Shettima

However, days to the election, the Peoples Democratic Party accused the APC of attempting to rig the election

The APC dismissed the allegations as baseless, emphasizing their widespread support for Aiyedatiwa and confidence in a fair election

Ahead of the highly anticipated governorship election in Ondo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is gearing up for a major show of force as it holds a ‘mega’ rally supporting its candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, several APC governors, and Abdullahi Ganduje, the party's national chairman, will lead the rally, which is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park in Akure.

Vice President Kashim Shettima to champion mega rally for APC in Ondo

The event, expected to start at 10 a.m., comes as the political atmosphere in Ondo State heats up in the lead-up to Saturday’s election, where no fewer than 17 political parties will contest.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the participating parties include the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party, and several others.

Ondo 2024: Allegations over election integrity

As the APC rallies its support base, tensions have emerged between the party and the PDP, with the latter alleging foul play ahead of the election, Leadership reported.

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 12, PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kennedy Peretei, accused the APC of attempting to rig the election by influencing the recruitment of ad-hoc staff for INEC.

Peretei claimed that the APC had submitted a list of its members to INEC to serve as Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers, although these individuals had not attended the requisite training, The Punch reported.

He warned that the APC’s actions posed a threat to the integrity of the election.

“We have uncovered a sinister plan by the APC to compromise the election at all costs.

“The list of APC members submitted to INEC for key election positions, despite not meeting the training requirements, is a clear attempt to hijack the process and manipulate the outcome," Peretei said.

APC denies allegations, confident of victory

The APC, however, swiftly denied the PDP’s allegations, calling them baseless and a fabrication.

Alex Kalejaiye, the party’s Publicity Secretary, asserted that the APC had no reason to manipulate the election results, especially given the widespread support for Aiyedatiwa and the ongoing developmental projects in the state.

“These allegations are simply unfounded. We have campaigned across all 18 local government areas, and the response has been overwhelming. We have no reason to compromise the election," Kalejaiye said.

Kalejaiye added that the APC's upcoming rally would be a peaceful show of support, focusing on continuity and progress for Ondo State.

Ondo 2024: Election materials arrive ahead of poll

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that sensitive materials for the upcoming Ondo State governorship election have safely arrived in Akure, the state capital, ahead of the poll scheduled for Saturday, 16 November.

The materials, which are crucial for conducting a transparent and secure election, were transported by the Nigerian Air Force and received by officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

