PDP candidate Hon. Igwe Akuma Akwu has cried out over an alleged threat to his life following the outcome of the local government election held in Abia state

In a statement released on Saturday, November 9, Akwu alleged that security personnel stormed his house during the early hours of the election day, resulting in the beating of his cousins and polling agents

He further called on the Abia State Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, to clarify his involvement in the matter

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Hon. Igwe Akuma Akwu, the counsellorship candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Okamu Ward, Ohafia local government area of Abia state in the November 2, LG election, has raised a fresh alarm.

Hon. Igwe Akuma Akwu cries out over threat to life. Photo credit: Igwe Akuma Akwu, official PDP

Source: Facebook

In a report by Vanguard on Saturday, November 9, he claimed that his life has been in danger since after the council poll.

Akwu, who also claimed he won the election by a landslide but his mandate stolen, cried out for justice.

The PDP candidate, who also claimed that some security men invaded his house in the wee hours of the election day, said two of his cousins and polling agents were beaten by the invaders.

Akwu in a statement made available to Vanguard challenged Abia Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, to explain his role in the scenario.

He called on security agencies to come to his rescue, saying he has been living in fears.

Deputy gov reacts to bold claims

Reacting, the deputy governor denied any involvement in the alleged invasion of Akwu’s home, saying the PDP candidate is just seeking cheap popularity by trying to link him with his ordeal.

The Deputy Governor who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Chukwudi Eke Mba, said:

"How can the Deputy Governor descend so low to such a person? After all, PDP is already dead in Abia. He just wants people to notice him. These days if somebody wants to make headline he will call the name of the Deputy Governor just to draw attention. All the allegations are false."

Read articles related to Abia state here:

Abia PDP lawmaker speaks on alleged plan to defect to Labour Party

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Abia PDP lawmaker, recently sworn into office, reacted to the alleged defection rumour.

Aaron Uzodike, in an interview with the press, reveals his stance on dumping the PDP for the Labour Party.

Shortly after his inauguration, there were speculations that the lawmaker was forced to reach an agreement with the Abia Government to defect to the LP afterwards, a move Uzodike downplayed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng