The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu’s recent declaration

In his video, Kalu vowed that Governor Alex Otti would be the first and last LP governor of Abia State, asserting confidently

The PDP, through a statement from Elder Abraham Amah, criticized Kalu for overstepping his bounds as Deputy Speaker

Abia state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, August 20, criticized the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, for his Monday statement claiming that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take control of Abia State in 2027.

A video shared by Kalu on social media showed him asserting that, as the sixth highest-ranking official in the country, it was unacceptable for his home state to be governed by the Labour Party (LP).

He vowed that Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party would be replaced, declaring that Otti would be the first and last LP governor in Abia State, The Punch reported.

He said:

"This will be the last time that a Labour governor will govern Abia State. The next governor of Abia State will be from the APC. I say this without hesitation."

In a response signed by the head of its media team, Elder Abraham Amah, the Abia PDP expressed concern over Kalu’s remarks, stating that his position as Deputy Speaker does not give him the authority to speak on behalf of the people of Abia State.

The PDP remarked:

"It is troubling that Mr. Ben Kalu has assumed the right to speak for the people of Abia State.

"Being the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and a representative of Bende Federal Constituency does not mean he has suddenly become the spokesperson for the people of Abia State or the Igbo nation."

