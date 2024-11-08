Bayo Adelabu, the minister of power, has ordered that the outdated equipment in the power sector should be immediately replaced to prevent incessant national grid collapses

Nigeria's Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has ordered the immediate replacement of outdated equipment to tackle persistent national grid collapses. According to the minister, this move is part of the recommendations from an inter-agency committee set up to address the issue. Adelabu assured that the replacement would be achieved within six months.

The Minister's directive comes after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reported a disturbance on the national grid on November 7, 2024, caused by a sudden frequency rise. An investigative panel identified poor maintenance culture, inadequate equipment, and other challenges as the underlying reasons for the grid collapse.

Committee recommends solution to national grid collapses

According to The Punch, the committee outlined short-term, medium-term, and long-term recommendations to address these issues. Short-term objectives (one month) include reviewing the relaying philosophy, capacity development for maintenance staff, testing existing equipment, and adopting reliability-centred maintenance.

Medium-term objectives (six months) focus on strengthening relay coordination, replacing aged equipment, enhancing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition tools, and deploying IoT devices on generating units and transmission lines. Other recommendations include combating vandalism and energy theft, reducing transmission loss, and developing human capacity.

Long-term objectives (one year) aim to enhance distribution network capacity, promote decentralized grid management, implement full SCADA and Telecommunication upgrades, and integrate renewable energy resources. These measures are expected to provide lasting solutions to Nigeria's power grid challenges.

