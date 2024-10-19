The national power grid experienced its third collapse within a week. This recurring issue has disrupted the electricity supply across the country.

According to reports, power generation ceased at 8:16 a.m. on Saturday, October 19. Earlier in the week, the grid tripped on Monday and Tuesday, October 14 and 15, during restoration efforts.

Before the collapse, power generation stood at 3,042 megawatts at 8 am and reached a peak of 3,968 megawatts at 7 am. However, generation drastically dropped to 47 megawatts by 9 am.

Consequently, at the time of filing this report, the allocation to power distribution companies was 0.00 megawatts, indicating a complete loss of generated power.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has not provided an explanation for the collapse, as attempts to reach them were unsuccessful. Investigations are likely underway to determine the cause of this recurring issue.

Source: Legit.ng