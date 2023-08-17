President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with ex-Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha and the present Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma

Although the details of their meeting remain unknown but Okorocha and Uzodimma arrived at the Villa on Thursday, August 17, in the company of APC chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje

Ganduje assured that his tenure as the national chairman will see to the influx of members of opposition parties to the APC and they would work for the party ahead of the 2027 general election

State House, Abuja - The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma and one of his predecessors, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, are currently in a meeting with the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, August 17.

Uzodimma, Okorocha visit Tinubu at Villa

Uzodimma and Okorocha, who have been at war with each other in recent years, were accompanied to the Villa on Thursday, August 17, by the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

However, in less than five minutes, the trio came out in the company of the Governor of Lagos Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ganduje, Sanwo-Olu accompanied Uzodimma, Okorcha o meet Tinubu

It was however gathered the president had already left the office before their arrival.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The trio of Ganduje, Uzodimma and Okorocha also went to Vice President Kashim Shettima’s office.

A presidential source said Ganduje may take Uzodimma, who is the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, his estranged party man Okorocha and Governor Sanwo-Olu to the president’s residence.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public at the time of filing this report, it may not be unconnected with the face-off between Uzodimma and Okorocha, who was Imo Governor between 2011 and 2019.

Governors meet in Abuja over insecurity, subsidy palliative

Amid the country's hardship and frequent insecurity, the Nigerian Governor's Forum (NGF) met in Abuja on Thursday, August 17, with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

This development was confirmed via a social media post by the chairman of the NGF and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Tinubu absent as Shettima presides over NEC meeting

Meanwhile, the National Economic Council (NEC) has converged again for another emergency meeting amid the ongoing hardship in the country.

The meeting was presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday, August 17, at the presidential villa.

The meeting would be the third since the emergence of President Tinubu, and it is expected to deliberate on how palliative would be disbursed to Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng