Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

President Bola Tinubu has admitted he is aware of the current rising living costs but has called on Nigerians to remain patient.

Speaking during a visit from former lawmakers at the State House on Friday, September 20, Tinubu called for collective effort to tackle the nation’s economic challenges.

Tinubu asks Nigerians to be patient Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu noted that a significant change requires hard work and commitment while urging citizens to look into Agriculture.

His words:

"People say we're hungry; yes, I understand that. We don't want to keep the people hungry and angry, but we say be patient- there is no free beer parlour anymore."

Look at us. Agriculture is the main thing. Yes, I understand that we are hungry. But we cannot just take a free bowl. We must work hard.

"We will retool and rebuild the Nigerian economy, I assure you, with your cooperation."

Tinubu blamed past governments

The President also lamented the missed opportunities of the past that could have transformed Nigeria’s infrastructure and education systems.

He reflected on a time when the country experienced economic growth but failed to invest in critical sectors, leading to widespread infrastructure deficits and dilapidated school facilities.

Tinubu pointed out that these oversights have contributed to the current economic struggles, with millions facing high living costs and a growing crisis of out-of-school children.

He stated.

“No one will do it better than us. Having traveled the world and seen how developed countries prioritize collaboration and inclusiveness, we must ask ourselves, what did we do when we had high production? We neglected our communities.

“We can continue to complain that school enrollment is low, but did we do anything to encourage educational progress? It’s a matter of conscience."

CNG fuel priced at N230

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu launched CNG for vehicles at N230 per litre.

This initiative is designed to provide Nigerians with a more affordable and sustainable alternative to petrol and diesel.

A plan is also to distribute one million free CNG conversion kits for commercial vehicles over the next 18 months.

The president believes the initiative will support a transition to CNG through authorised centres.

Source: Legit.ng