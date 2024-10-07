The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 30 out of 31 local government councils in Akwa Ibom State during the October 6 elections

Senate President Godswill Akpabio expressed his dissatisfaction with the PDP's overwhelming win

Akpabio highlighted a past instance where he allowed the opposition to win in Ini LGA during his governorship

Amid opposition protests, particularly from Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won local government elections in 30 out of 31 councils in Akwa Ibom State.

The Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) announced the results, sparking reactions from both the ruling party and the opposition.

The Chairman of AKISIEC, Elder Aniedi Ikoiwak, declared on Sunday, October 6, that the PDP had secured victories in 30 councils, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) winning only in Essien Udim LGA, Akpabio’s hometown.

Ikoiwak noted:"

"The elections were free and fair, with PDP emerging victorious in most councils except Essien Udim where APC claimed a win."

Akpabio Lashes out at PDP

Reacting to the results, Senate President Godswill Akpabio expressed his displeasure with the manner the elections were conducted, particularly Governor Umo Eno’s treatment of the opposition.

Akpabio recalled that during his tenure as Governor (2007-2015), he ensured a more inclusive and fair process.

His words:

“When I was Governor of Akwa Ibom State, I conducted two elections and made sure opposition parties had their share of victories.

“On one occasion, I was informed of a crisis in the local government election. Despite advice from my team, I allowed the opposition to win in Ini LGA. The ruling PDP should not display such disdain for opposition voices.”

Hoodlums set Akwa Ibom Electoral Commission Office ablaze

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that hoodlums have set fire to the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) office located in the Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, causing alarm among officials and voters alike.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Timfon John confirmed the attack.

