Hon. Kalu Mba Nwoke, the representative of Ohafia South State constituency in the Abia state House of Assembly, has been arrested by the police for allegedly attempting to disrupt the local government election in Ohafia council area.

Eyewitnesses claim that the lawmaker was assaulted by the police, who also destroyed his phone before taking him to an unknown destination.

Why Abia lawmaker was arrested during election

According to Vanguard, the arrest is believed to have been orchestrated by the state Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, who hails from the same Ohafia council area as the lawmaker.

A Labour Party chieftain from Ohafia council, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that the Deputy Governor and the lawmaker have been at odds over the selection of candidates for the local government election.

The police have yet to provide an official statement on the matter. Maureen Chinaka, the Police Public Relations Officer for Abia State Command, promised to provide more information.

Update on Abia LG elections

Meanwhile, reports of widespread issues with election result sheets across the 17 council areas are emerging. Chief Emeka Adiele, the Labour Party chairmanship candidate in the Ukwa West council area, claimed that no result sheets were distributed in his area.

Similarly, Hon. Ugwumba Adiele, the PDP chairmanship candidate in Ukwa East council, alleged that a rival party was manipulating election results against him.

