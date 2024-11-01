Nigerian governors, through the Nigerian Governors Forum, have thrown their weight behind the Dangote refinery

The governors disclosed in a recent communique that the facility can meet Nigeria’s petrol needs

They condemned continued petrol imports by marketers who said they are yet to lift products from the Lekki refinery

On Thursday, the 36 state governors opposed petrol imports by marketers, saying that it would be against the newly built Dangote Refinery.

After a meeting, the governors disclosed this in a communique, stating that the Lekki-based refinery could positively impact the Nigerian economy and create jobs.

FG reveals gain of naira-for-crude sale

The governors also asked the Nigerian government to speed up efforts to repair the nation’s four refineries.

The development comes from the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who said the government was making about N700 billion from the crude-for-naira sale deal and the removal of petrol subsidies.

Meanwhile, the Dangote refinery debunked reports that it received payment from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) for petrol lifting.

Nigerian governors condemn petrol imports

The refinery said it needs Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) clearance before selling petrol to marketers.

In the communique read by Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma, the Nigerian governors said the $20 billion refinery can supply products to the nation.

ThisDay reports that Uzodimma said the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) is committed to supporting President Bola Tinubu and protecting Nigerians' interests.

The communique partly reads:

“We believe that Nigeria is a great country. And anything that will bring or cause disunity among our people, our citizens, should be discouraged.

The Imo State governor said the NNPC group chief executive officer, Mele Kyari, had assured us that the long queues at the petrol stations would disappear soon.

“We discussed with him and also interpreted some of his presentations. We hope things will be better any moment from now,” Uzodimma said.

Marketers reveal position on Dangote petrol

The governors’ moves came as petroleum products marketers explained why they had not purchased petrol from the Dangote Refinery.

The development followed a recent alarm by the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, over the alleged boycott of his refinery by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and marketers.

The Nigerian billionaire said that the persistent queues in several filling stations nationwide are caused by marketers and NNPC not patronising his refinery.

Dangote refinery gives conditions to marketers

Legit.ng previously reported that Dangote Refinery has said it did not receive clearance from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to supply petrol to independent marketers.

The refinery announced this on Thursday, October 31, 2024, as members of the Independent Petroleum Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) asked the facility to release its petrol price.

Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) president, Abubakar Maigandi, said his members had been to the refinery but could not lift petrol.

