Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has sent an important message to "rich Nigerians" as economic hardship persists

At the Omo Olowu Day Celebration held in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, Obasanjo urged wealthy Nigerians to help the poor in the society to lessen the burden of the economic hardship

The former president and elder statesman also gave a fresh task to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged affluent Nigerians to help reduce the effects of the current economic hardship on the less privileged.

Obasanjo made the call on Sunday, October 27, at the celebration of the 25th edition of the Omo Olowu Day celebration, which was held at the Oba Odeleye Park, Oke-Sokori in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

The former president also tasked Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state to work with the Owu Kingdom in developing agriculture, trade, and business to ensure development and food sufficiency.

Ogun governor's plan for tourism

Speaking at the celebration, Governor Abiodun said his administration is committed to exploiting and enhancing the tourism potential in the state, Vanguard reported.

The governor said:

“In support of this vision, our administration is steadfast in its commitment to developing tourism as part of our broader social, cultural, and infrastructural development initiatives.

“Our administration’s focus extends to grassroots development, placing people at the heart of our building our future together agenda.

“This festival not only reminds us of our rich cultural heritage but also underscores essential values like communal harmony, love, and unity, which are as relevant today as ever.

“This agricultural cooperative that Baba talked about is indeed a welcome development, and this administration is throwing its full weight of support behind that project.”

Obasanjo warns of security threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo expressed concern over out-of-school children in Nigeria.

At an event in Bauchi state, he warned that they are at risk of being recruited by extremist groups like Boko Haram.

The elder statesman urged the government, including community leaders, to wake up to their responsibility to address the education crisis to prevent a future security threat.

