David Itopa, a key PDP leader, stated the party is “unbothered” by defections to the APC and remains connected to the majority of Nigerians

Itopa noted that the political landscape is driven by individual interests, insisting that voters will recognize the impact of APC policies

Itopa emphasized that the PDP relies on grassroots support, asserting 'the PDP has never been the property of a few individuals'

FCT, Abuja - As political alignments shift ahead of the 2027 elections, David Itopa, a prominent figure within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said the party is “unbothered” and still firmly connected to most Nigerians.

Recently, Legit.ng reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) secured an additional seat in the House of Representatives following Abubakar Gumi's defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP chieftain speaks on mass defection of its party leaders to APC Photo credit: @officialPDPNig/@officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng notes that the PDP has experienced a mass defection of key leaders to the ruling APC, a trend that could significantly impact its chances in the 2027 elections.

Defections reflect personal interests, not ideology, says Itopa

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on Thursday, October 31, Itopa noted the current political scene is often driven by individual interests rather than ideology.

“Politics in Nigeria today is largely without ideology but interest. People are free to defect to any party of their choice,” he said.

Itopa stressed that while some politicians may choose to change allegiances, the PDP continues to stand for the greater good of Nigerians.

“The people, who are at the suffering end of the APC’s policies, are not blind. I am sure when the time is right, Nigerians will come out in their numbers to vote them out,” he added.

PDP's strength lies in the people, says Itopa

Reaffirming the PDP's grassroots support, Itopa described the party as a people-powered movement, saying,

“The PDP has never been the property of a few individuals; it has always banked on the strength of the people.”

The PDP insider expressed confidence that the majority of Nigerians remain aligned with the party’s vision and will support it in future elections.

“I believe that the majority of Nigerians are standing with the PDP, and we are prepared to face any challenges that come our way," he said.

PDP not fractured, says PDP chieftain Orduen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) is undergoing a "necessary resetting" ahead of the 2027 elections, Gbe Benjamin Orduen, a prominent PDP figure, said.

Contrary to public speculation of a fractured party, Orduen explained that the current changes within the PDP are intentional measures aimed at fortifying its structure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng