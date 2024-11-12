A federal high court has adjourned the suit filed by pro-Nyesom Wike's group in Rivers against the PDP at the national level

The pro-Wike group, led by Aaron Chukwuemeka, Oye Fubara Igenewari, and ThankGod Bekee, are asking the court to stop the national leadership of the PDP from dissolving elected executives in the state

Umar Damagum, the acting national chairman and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, the PDP governorship forum's chairman, are parts of the defendants

A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned a suit filed by the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike against the Umar Damagun-led national leadership of the party until January 13, 2025, for hearing.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1396/2024, was filed by Aaron Chukwuemeka, Oye Fubara Igenewari, and ThankGod Bekee on behalf of themselves and the state, local government, and ward executive committees.

Wike group asks court to stop PDP national leaders from dissolving Rivers excos Photo Credit: @SenBalaMohammed, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, the plaintiffs are seeking to stop the defendants from dissolving the Rivers State Executive Committee and others at the local government and ward levels. They allege that the defendants are making clandestine moves to dissolve the legally constituted state, local government, and ward executive committees of the party in the state. Justice Peter Lifu had earlier made an interim order restraining the party's national leadership from dissolving the state's executive committees.

PDP leaders are defendants in pro-Wike group suit

The defendants in the Suit are PDP, Umar Damagun, acting national chairman; Samuel Anyanwu, party secretary; Umar Bature, National Working Committee (NWC); National Executive Committee (NEC); Board of Trustees (BoT); Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); and Bala Mohammed, chairman of PDP Governors Forum.

During the resumed hearing, the defence lawyers sought an adjournment to enable them to regularize and file their processes in the suit. The judge granted the motion, adjourning the matter until January 13, 2025, for further hearing.

The plaintiffs' lawyer, Joshua Musa (SAN), had moved a motion to regularize their processes in response to the defendants' applications served on them. Ahmed Mohammed, representing INEC, also moved a motion to regularize his processes, which the court granted.

