Kano Governor's Aide, Asmau Abdullahi Wakili Joins APC

Asma'u Abdullahi Wakili, a special assistant to Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has resigned from her position

After her resignation from Governor Yusuf's administration, Wakili joined the the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Kannywood Actress paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jubril in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Kannywood Actress and an aide to the Kano State Governor, Asma'u Abdullahi Wakili, has dumped the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wakili resigned from her position as a special assistant to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, NNPP, and the Kwankwasiyya movement.

She explained that she joined the APC because of the ruling party’s numerous interventions, empowerment, and people-oriented projects in the state and the country at large.

She made this known during her visit to the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jubril in Abuja.

Barau welcomed Wakili to the APC while urging her to work hard and remain a good ambassador of the entertainment industry, APC and Northern Nigeria.

In a statement shared on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @barauijibrin, Barau said:

“While welcoming her, I reiterated our commitment to treat all party members equally.

“As an actress from the entertainment industry, I implored her to work hard and remain a good ambassador of the industry, our party and the entire Northern part of Nigeria.”

Legit.ng recalls that the ruling NNPP in Kano state got stronger with the addition of about 1,000 opposition members.

The APC in the colossal northwest state suffered a depletion which Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, would not be happy about.

Hashimu Dungurawa, the chairman of the NNPP in Kano state, welcomed the new members and gave them an assurance.

Governor Yusuf reacts to fight with Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf said presidential hopeful and NNPP presidential candidate in 2023, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso remains his leader.

Yusuf, in a media chat, stated that there is no rift whatsoever between him and NNPP leader, Kwankwaso.

The Kano governor noted that he is focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to his people.

