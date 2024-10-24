Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Humphrey Nwosu, has passed on at the age of 82.

Nwosu served as Chairman of the then National Electoral Commission (NEC) from 1989 to 1993 before it was changed to INEC.

Nwosu died in a hospital in Virginia, USA Photo credit: @mixtasolution

According to Leadership, Nwosu died in a hospital in Virginia, USA.

