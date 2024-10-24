BREAKING: Former INEC Chairman Prof Humphrey Nwosu Is Dead, Details Emerge
Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Humphrey Nwosu, has passed on at the age of 82.
Nwosu served as Chairman of the then National Electoral Commission (NEC) from 1989 to 1993 before it was changed to INEC.
According to Leadership, Nwosu died in a hospital in Virginia, USA.
