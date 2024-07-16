The Osun State Government has issued serious warnings to members of the public following the hacking of one of the telephone numbers of Governor Ademola Adeleke

Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, disclosed that the hacked number of the governor is +234 803 365 7555

Rasheed warned the public to ignore any calls or messages originating from the compromised number and disregard any solicitation from it as well

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Osogbo, Osun State - One of the telephone numbers of Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has been hacked by criminal elements, prompting an urgent public alert.

Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, disclosed this in an official statement.

The public urged to ignore any calls or messages originating from the compromised number Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

Rasheed urged members of the public to ignore communications (calls or messages) from the compromised number, +234 803 365 7555.

According to Vanguard, Rasheed issued warnings on behalf of the state government.

“Please disregard any solicitation from +234 803 365 7555.”

He added that:

“Appropriate action is ongoing to remedy the situation.”

Adeleke’s spokesperson said authorities are currently investigating the breach and are working diligently to secure the governor’s communication lines.

He admonished the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

Rasheed promised to provide further updates as the situation develops.

As reported by The Punch, scammers also hacked one of the phone numbers linked to Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu in February, 2024.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, said the perpetrators are trying to extort money from unsuspecting individuals.

Legit.ng recalls that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) warned Nigerians to be careful of certain phone codes that call and drop in expectation of a callback.

The Commission noted that calls associated with this scam predominantly originate from smaller or developing nations.

Telecom provider MTN Nigeria has issued guidelines to adhere to in order to avoid being a victim of the scam.

Governor Adeleke suspends key aide, Emmanuel Adebisi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Adeleke suspended his Senior Special Assistant on Civil Societies, Emmanuel Adebisi, on Wednesday, July 3.

The governor directed that the suspension commences with immediate effect, pending an investigation led by the Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye.

Adeleke also directed the Commissioner for Transportation to facilitate a reconciliation meeting among factions within the sector.

Source: Legit.ng