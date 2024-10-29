Former presidential aide Reno Omokri, has given reasons why he would remain a strong opposition to Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP).

Legit.ng reports that the PDP chieftain has consistently voiced his opposition to Obi both during and after the 2023 presidential elections.

Omokri cited two primary reasons for his stance, emphasizing concerns about Obi's perceived tribalism and his political agenda.

Omokri accuses Obi of tribalistic agendas

Speaking on one of the reasons he (Omokri) has vehementaly stood against Obi, he said:

"I am against Peter Obi because he is a tribalistic trader who only cares about his own people and has a hidden agenda to wage war against the Muslim Ummah."

Omokri accused Obi of being selectively vocal about tragedies, suggesting that he only expresses concern when they occur outside of his Igbo community.

"His emptiness and lack of grasp on the issues become even more apparent when placed on the hot seat to discuss Nigeria's plans," he added.

Omokri speaks on Obi's alleged misleading statements on Nnamdi Kanu

Omokri also addressed Obi's statements regarding Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), alleging that Obi misled Nigerians by claiming there was a court judgment ordering Kanu's release.

He cited a recent Supreme Court ruling that determined Kanu had a case to answer for treason, emphasizing that the court had denied Kanu bail.

"Contrary to Peter Obi's IPOB-inspired lies, the Supreme Court ruled on December 15, 2023, that Nnamdi Kanu has a case to answer," he noted.

Furthermore, Omokri did not hold back in criticizing Obi’s tenure as governor, stating,

"I will not sit down and watch a man who built two loss-making breweries but did not build a single nursery, primary, secondary school, or university during his eight-year tenure as Anambra Governor grandstand that he has all the answers to Nigeria's challenges."

Obi decries epileptic electricity supply in Northern, Eastern states

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed grave concern over the persistent power outages affecting various regions in Nigeria.

Obi noted that the ongoing crisis has particularly hit the northern and eastern states, as well as parts of the south-south, leaving many areas in darkness for days.

