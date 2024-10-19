Terrorists Kill 2, Kidnap APC Chairman, Details Emerge
- An APC chairman at the Dan Auta village in the Sabuwa LGA of Katsina state, Alhaji Imamu, has been kidnapped by some suspected terrorists
- The terrorists were said to have attacked the village at 2am on Friday, October 18, and killed two people who resisted being kidnapped
- An eyewitness reported that the attackers arrived at the village in large numbers and overpowered the operatives of the KSCWC and local vigilante groups
Tragedy struck Dan Auta village in Katsina State's Sabuwa local government area on Friday morning, October 18. Suspected terrorists launched a violent attack around 2 am, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and the abduction of 13 others.
The victims included a security operative from the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC) and a resident who was shot while resisting abduction. Among those abducted was Alhaji Imamu, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area.
According to Leadership, eyewitnesses described the attackers as arriving in large numbers on motorcycles armed with automatic weapons. Despite valiant efforts from the KSCWC and local vigilante groups to resist, the attackers' sheer numbers overwhelmed them. Several other residents sustained injuries during the attack.
Insecurity in Katsina
Katsina had been an epic centre of insecurity in the northwest region, where several kidnapping activities had taken place, as well as the other neighbouring states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
This incident highlights the persistent security challenges plaguing Katsina State, which, like other North-West states, faces frequent attacks by terrorists, kidnappers, and cattle rustlers. These criminal elements exploit the expansive forested areas in the state and neighbouring states as hideouts.
The attack underscores the need for enhanced security measures to protect communities and prevent future incidents. Authorities must investigate and take decisive action to address the root causes of these attacks and ensure the safe release of the abducted individuals.
Bandits disrupt Juma'at prayer in Katsina
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Katsina community has been struck with tragedy as bandits disrupt several Jumaat prayers in the Dan-Ali community of Danmusa LGA of the state.
It was reported that the attackers stormed the community and started shooting sporadically, causing widespread tension.
A source in the community disclosed that the bandits were sent away by the state's Security Watch Corps before the military reinforcement.
Source: Legit.ng
