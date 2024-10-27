Traditional and community leaders in Sokoto East have voluntarily relinquished their titles

They made this known on Sunday and maintained that it is a move to demonstrate support for Senator Ibrahim Lamido of the APC for his efforts to tackle rising insecurity in their region

The leaders expressed their gratitude for Lamido's initiatives, particularly the introduction of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) to tackle banditry and kidnappings in the area, which has reportedly improved safety for local residents

Some traditional and community leaders in Sokoto East have recently relinquished their titles and portfolios in support of Senator Ibrahim Lamido (APC), who represents the senatorial district.

Sokoto traditional leaders relinquish titles to support Lamido

This came amidst growing political tension between the senator and the leadership of his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state.

On Sunday October 27, in Sokoto, traditional and community leaders briefed newsmen at Lapai Road in the state capital.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, they said the senator's exemplary character in curtailing insecurity in their villages made them drop their turbans in his support.

Speaking on the development, Alhaji Murtala Ubandoman Gobir in Sabon Birnin local government, said he and many others have relinquished their titles in support of Senator Ibrahim Lamido for his development initiatives and his quest to free the area from the shackles of banditry and kidnappings.

“It’s a well-known fact that Sen Lamido brought Civilian JTF all the way from Maiduguri to fight bandits in Isa and Sabon Birni local government areas worst hit by banditry, and they have been recording success. As communities, we are living comfortably with them.”

Other leaders argue that Sokoto East has produced a significant number of political office holders but does not care so much about their welfare and wellbeing as Senator Lamido.

