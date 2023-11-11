Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Imo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the prosecution of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Amarachi Amadi, for allegedly leading some thugs to hijack electoral materials meant for some Polling Units in Imo state.

The PDP said the police should prosecute the lawmaker, representing Mbaitoli and Ikeduru federal constituency and his thugs for the serious criminal offence.

Imo guber poll: APC lawmaker allegedly arrested for hijacking materials Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

This was contained in a statement issued via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialPDPNig

Amadi was reportedly arrested during the alleged electoral materials hijack.

"Moreover, there are reports that the thugs working for Hon. Amadi are part of the killer squad that has been terrorizing the people of Imo State in the recent times; a finding that further exposes those behind the rising insecurity in the State."

The opposition also called for the arrest and prosecution of all “APC members who have been exposed to be working as INEC Staffs in the Imo State governorship election”

