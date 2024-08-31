The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun's assets and investments

FCT, Abuja—The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre has strongly appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate the assets and investments of former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

HEDA's call follows recent international legal developments that have put Nigeria's assets at risk, particularly involving Chinese investors and the potential seizure of presidential jets linked to Nigeria in France.

HEDA's Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, speaking with Legit.ng emphasized the need for Amosun to be held accountable for his role in the controversial Ogun-Guandong Free Trade Zone agreement.

This agreement, HEDA claims, has now led to a significant legal battle, with Chinese investors pursuing Nigeria's assets across multiple countries.

He said:

“We at HEDA Resource Centre urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to thoroughly investigate Former Governor Ibikunle Amosun and ensure he is held accountable for his reckless handling of the Ogun-Guandong Free Trade Zone.

"Amosun’s actions have not only jeopardized Nigeria’s assets globally but have also introduced a new layer of complexity to an already protracted legal dispute."

HEDA raises alarm over Amosun's Alleged mismanagement

The Ogun-Guandong Free Trade Zone initially launched in 2007 under Governor Gbenga Daniel, saw significant investment from Guangdong Xinguang International China Africa Investment Ltd (China Africa), which held a 60% stake.

However, issues arose in 2012 when Amosun, newly in office, allowed Zhongfu International Investment Ltd to take over the zone's administration without thoroughly investigating the allegations against China and Africa.

Amosun himself has acknowledged that Zhongfu's appointment as interim manager was made hastily and without proper due diligence.

This decision, Suraju pointed out, has led to a series of legal battles, culminating in the current crisis where Chinese investors are targeting Nigerian assets abroad.

Suraju added:

“Amosun’s decision to hand over the Free Trade Zone’s management to Zhongfu International without a proper investigation into their claims was the beginning of this protracted legal saga.

"It is crucial that he be held responsible for the fallout that has ensued. Amosun’s mismanagement has not only put Nigeria at risk of losing its assets abroad but has also forced the country into a complex and costly legal battle."

