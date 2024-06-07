A Nigerian woman put on her dancing shoes in celebration after welcoming a set of twin babies

What made her story more interesting was that the woman had been childless for more than two decades

Her video was shared on social media, where netizens dropped congratulatory messages and prayed for the same

A video showed a Nigerian woman who happily celebrated the birth of her twin babies.

The woman has been childless for 26 years, and the birth of her babies has brought her joy.

The woman welcomed twins after 26 years. Photo credit: Instagram/Temilola Sobola.

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip shared on Instagram by Temilola Sobola, the woman held the babies in her arms as she danced with joy.

The video was captioned:

"After 26 years of marriage, God blessed her with twins. Congratulations."

Many social media users who saw the video rushed to send congratulatory messages to the new mother. Some of them said they, too, were looking forward to when they would carry their own babies.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian woman gives birth to twins

@princess_loveth_78 said:

"My babies are here wow. Congratulations to you once again mama."

@temitope.oguntolu commented:

"GOD is great!!! Congratulations, ma'am. May they forever be a blessing to you. Amen."

@officialadesanyatoyosi said:

"Congratulations to her. I tap from her anointing."

@leklanmua said:

"I tap in this blessing for my sis-in-law."

@m.o.t_colection commented:

"I tap into this. Congratulations."

@germini_eniolorunda reacted:

"The joy shall be permanent."

@iam_cuteslim said:

"Congratulations. People will rejoice with my sister too."

@eniola_dear said:

"Wow, congratulations. God bless them for you. So happy for you ma."

@dioraccessories8 said:

"This new blessing shall be permanent."

Woman rejoices as scan confirms she will deliver twins

In a related story, a woman who had previously given birth to twins shared another good news after she visited a hospital.

The woman said she was told after a scan that she was going to give birth to another set of twins.

She shared a video on TikTok showing off her big baby bump and her babies, who are also twins.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng