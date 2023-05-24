The just-commissioned $19 billion Dangote Refinery has sparked a heated controversy in Ogun state

Governor Dapo Abiodun has revealed that Ogun state was supposed to be the original destination of the mega project

He revealed that his predecessor, Sen Ibikunle Amosun used his selfish interest to ruin the possibility of the project

Ogun, Abeokuta - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has rued the missed opportunity for the state to host the just-commissioned $19 billion Dangote Refinery.

As reported by The Nation, the governor stated that Ogun state was on the brink of hosting the mega project but lost it to Lagos state due to the complacent and selfish nature of his predecessor, Senator Ibunkunle Amosun.

Gov Dapo Abiodun in a shocking revelation said Ogun state was supposed to be the original destination of the Dangote Refinery. Photo Credit: Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun and Senator Ibikunle Amosun

Source: Facebook

He revealed that the project was proposed to be built at the Olokola Free Trade Zone, in Ogun Waterside Local Government, noting that the administration of Amosun fumbled the who deal.

As reported by Daily Trust, a statement issued by Kunle Somorin, his Chief Press Secretary, said:

“Instead of showing enthusiasm towards hosting the project in the state, the former governor opposed and obstructed efforts of the Abiodun-led committee in ensuring that OKFTZ came into fruition.

“Having become governor in 2019, it is on record that Prince Abiodun has always rued the missed opportunity and he has embarked on efforts in reawakening OKFTZ. At different forums, the governor has made it known that the Olokola project is a gold mine waiting to be tapped by the state."

The statement also confirmed that the administration of Governor Abiodun has not relented in shopping for investors to bring the plans for the Olokola Free Trade Zone into a reality.

He noted that the OKFTZ is looking at treading on investment opportunities in bitumen, deep natural seaport, and marine and natural gas for the development of the state.

It was also gathered that Gov Abiodun is still trying to woo Dangote to reconsider Ogun state for future endeavours.

The statement reads:

“Even before Aliko Dangote declared on Monday at the inauguration of the refinery in Lagos that Ogun was the next port of call, Governor Abiodun is already wooing Dangote to reconsider the state."

Controversy Trails Alleged Plans by Dangote Refinery to Charge Nigeria in Dollars for Refined Products

In another development, reports are saying that the Dangote Refinery will sell refined petroleum products to Nigeria in dollars.

A source disclosed that the refinery, a business concern, will not treat the country any differently from other customers.

But Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, had said Nigeria would buy petroleum products from the refinery in naira.

