SERAP filed a contempt lawsuit against Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

SERAP accused the INEC helmsman of failing to investigate the allegations of electoral offences committed during the 2023 general elections

The NGO said Prof Yakubu did not identify suspected perpetrators and their alleged sponsors, and ensure their effective prosecution

FCT, Abuja - The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a contempt lawsuit against Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

SERAP filed the suit against the INEC boss “for failing to investigate the allegations of electoral offences committed during the 2023 general elections, identify suspected perpetrators, and their sponsors, and ensure their effective prosecution.”

In a statement on Sunday, October 27, signed by SERAP deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, obtained by Legit.ng, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) said despite the service of the certified true copy of the judgment on INEC and Prof Yakubu, "they have failed and/or refused to obey it.”

SERAP lamented:

“The recurring cases of electoral bribery and violence make a mockery of Nigeria’s electoral process and participatory democracy.

"The latest allegations of electoral offences in Edo state show that INEC has learnt little or nothing from the well-documented problems during the 2023 general elections.

“Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo, INEC must turn the page on persistent electoral offences, end the impunity of perpetrators, and ensure citizens’ right to vote and political participation.”

Legit.ng reports that no date has been fixed for the hearing of the contempt suit.

INEC announces date for Anambra governorship election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC announced Saturday, November 8, 2025, as the date for the next Anambra state governorship election.

Prof. Yakubu disclosed this at the fourth regular quarterly consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja. Yakubu said the date was chosen in compliance with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

