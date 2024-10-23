The video of the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, berating some residents in the nation's capital is trending

The minister accused the residents of landing grabbing and claiming to be the owners of the land belonging to the FCT

The former Rivers governor told the residents to shut up, called them stupid and asked “Who told you you could talk"

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has lambasted some residents of the Lugbe area over alleged land grabbing.

Wike accused the residents of seizing lands and claiming they are the owners, describing it as lawlessness.

He stated this on Tuesday, October 22 during his visit to the area after residents reportedly prevented the demolition of their properties, TheCable reports.

In the viral video, the furious minister slammed the residents for claiming they have documents to prove legal ownership of the land and have submitted the papers to the authorities.

Wike shouted at the residents to shut up! After they said they are not land grabbers but developers.

“Every land in the FCT belongs to the FCT. The Supreme Court said the area councils do not have the power to allot land. And that was why the area councils came to us to grant them that request.

“The only thing you can do is go to court. If you like harass us. I will not settle you because you have taken laws into your hands.

“Who told you you can talk? Is it because I came down to talk to you? If you think that you take something… you are not the only one. Be careful. Stupid.”

