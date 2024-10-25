Libya vs Nigeria saga continues as both countries await CAF's verdict on the botched 2025 AFCON qualifier

CAF Executive committee member Abdul Hakim Al-Shalmani has lamented that Libya did not present strong evidence during the hearing

According to him, more than 20 persons represented Nigeria in the case as he lamented that he was alone for his country

Ahead of CAF's verdict over the botched 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Libya and Nigeria, an official from the North African country has raised the alarm.

Libyan member in the CAF Executive Committee, Abdul Hakim Al-Shalmani, lamented that his countrymen did not present strong evidence at the CAF hearing on the controversy-ridden match.

Al-Shalmani disclosed that over 20 people represented Nigeria in the case, with the Sports Minister and members of the parliament present at the hearing.

A Libyan official has lamented over 20 Nigerians at the CAF hearing. Photo: Ahmed HASAN.

Source: Getty Images

He decried Libyan officials' lack of proper representation as he found himself alone standing for his country in this case, Sports Village Square reports.

The administrator believes it is a national situation and that more individuals should be there to represent them.

Al-Shamani said:

“While I was representing Libya alone, this issue was supposed to be an opportunity to unite ranks and support the homeland.

"It is unreasonable for me to address the responsible authorities individually without having an official position that would enable me to do so.

"This is an issue that affects Libya’s dignity and sporting reputation and requires everyone’s intervention.”

When will CAF decide Libya vs Nigeria's fate?

Meanwhile, former president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick disclosed that CAF will decide the Libya vs. Nigeria case by Friday.

The FIFA Council member told Arise TV that CAF takes the matter very seriously and a decision will be made.

Turkish journalist speaks on potential verdict

Legit.ng earlier reported that Turkish journalist Muhammet Duman suggested that CAF would likely reschedule the botched 2025 AFCON qualifier between Libya and Nigeria.

After waiting for more than 16 hours at the airport, the Nigerian team returned to their country, prompting CAF to launch an immediate investigation, Sports Ration reports.

The continental football body has set Wednesday, October 23 for the final verdict, but Hurriyet Newspaper Spor Arena writer Muhammed Duman says he does not expect any punishment for Libya.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng