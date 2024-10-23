Police deny cover-up in investigation of man accused of killing girlfriend

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has denied any cover-up in the investigation of Priscilla Ocheme's death

The police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the victim lost her life in a fatal motorcycle accident at the Amala Moore junction in Pyakasa

According to the police, Priscilla's boyfriend, Ekosuehi Iseh Elvis, also known as Richard, was not responsible for her death

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has exonerated 30-year-old, Ekosuehi Iseh Elvis, also known as Richard, of killing his girlfriend, Priscilla Ocheme.

Ekosuehi was alleged to have killed Priscilla at his residence in Lugbe, Abuja.

The police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said preliminary investigations show that Ekosuehi was not responsible for Priscilla’s death.

Adeh said that the police invited Ekosuehi for questioning on September 24, and it was rediscovered that he reconnected with Priscilla, whom he had met at Madonna University, after losing contact with her in 2019.

As reported by Vanguard, Priscilla left her family home in Karu and went to Ekosuehi’s residence to relax after a minor misunderstanding with her mother on September 22.

The deceased was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident at the Amala Moore junction in Pyakasa on her way home.

According to the police, two eyewitnesses, Jerry Amos and Moses Bala, rushed her to Pyakasa Health Centre.

She was later referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi in Abuja, where she was confirmed dead by the attending doctor.

The police spokesperson reassured Nigerians that thorough and transparent investigations are still ongoing.

Adeh promised to provide further updates as the investigation progressed.

