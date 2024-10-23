Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has announced a new minimum wage of N80,000 for state government workers

In a significant move to improve the welfare of state employees, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has announced a new minimum wage of N80,000 for government workers.

The announcement was made on Wednesday and has been received as a major milestone for the state's workforce.

Gov Eno approves new minimum wage for Akwa Ibom state workers Photo credit: Eno Tom

Source: Twitter

The new wage structure, which aims to enhance workers' living standards, marks a notable increase from the current national minimum wage, Vanguard reported.

Governor Eno expressed his administration’s dedication to supporting the well-being of employees through this initiative.

To ensure the successful rollout of the new wage, Governor Eno has established an Implementation Committee tasked with finalizing the execution plan within one month.

The committee, chaired by the State’s Head of Civil Service, is comprised of key stakeholders, including the Accountant General of the State, as well as representatives from the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

Ini Ememobong, the State Commissioner for Information, confirmed the development in a statement, highlighting that the wage increase reflects the state government’s focus on improving the welfare of its workforce.

Source: Legit.ng