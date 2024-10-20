Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has opened up on how he once suffered 25 percent hearing loss without knowing it

Obasanjo made the revelation when he visited Bauchi state on Sunday and paid homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman-Adamu

the ex-president noted that the experience birthed the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation, a new initiative to distribute hearing aids to 10,000 underprivileged Nigerians in the Northeast

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he once suffered 25 percent hearing loss without knowing it.

Obasanjo stated this in Bauchi on Sunday, October 20, when he paid homage to the Emir of Bauchi state, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman-Adamu.

How I found out I was “25% deaf,” Obasanjo speaks

According to him, many people in the world are deaf without knowing it until they go for medical checks on their hearing capacity before it would be revealed to them.

As reported by Vanguard, he recounted that his discovery of hearing impairment occurred during an overseas trip when he found it difficult to hear a conversation clearly.

He noted that this personal challenge inspired the establishment of the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation, adding that thousands of Nigerians had benefitted from its ear treatment and provision of hearing aids in partnership with Starkey Hearing Foundation.

Obasanjo said the result of the clinical analysis showed he was 25 percent deaf.

“I was abroad and couldn’t hear clearly when someone was talking to me, I insisted nothing was wrong with my ears, and the man asked his permission to check on the ears.

“After my result came out, I had to ask the man to also check on my Chief Security Officer then but shockingly enough, he was more deaf than I was,” he said.

Speaking further, Obasanjo said he would inaugurate the distribution of hearing aids targeting about 10,000 indigent people in the North-East, starting from Bauchi State where 2,000 people would benefit.

The Guardian confirmed the development in its publication on Sunday, October 20.

