Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed how healing can come to the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Obasanjo said it is the leaders' responsibility to recognize and utilize the blessings God has bestowed on the nation

He said Nigeria was not created to struggle but the leaders e have misused the gifts God gave to the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria was not created to struggle, and that it is the responsibility to recognize and utilize all the blessings.

Obasanjo said God has equipped Nigeria with everything the nation needs and requires for growth.

Obasanjo says Nigeria was not created to struggle Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

He stated this while speaking at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Methodist Archdiocese of Abuja on Sunday, October 13.

As reported by Vanguard, Obasanjo said it is important for Nigerians to recognise and appreciate God’s provisions.

“God has equipped Nigeria with everything necessary for growth, “Just as Egypt has the River Nile, we have our own rivers and a wealth of natural resources. Nigeria was not created to struggle, and it’s our responsibility to recognize and utilize these blessings. Many nations lack the resources we take for granted.”

He emphasised that Nigeria’s current challenges are not due to a lack of resources but poor management.

Obasanjo, however, said God will heal Nigeria if the leaders humble themselves and seek His guidance.

“We have misused the gifts God has given us but if we humble ourselves and seek His guidance, He will heal our land.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was represented by federal capital territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike alongside other political and spiritual leaders at the event in promoting unity and prosperity.

Nigerian leaders who should be in jail, Obasanjo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo asserted that some of the people currently in government should be in jail.

Obasanjo stated this on Thursday, September 19, while speaking at the memorial lecture of Denis Joseph Slattery.

According to Obasanjo, public officials with “questionable” integrity cannot make good decisions that will benefit the Nigerian masses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng