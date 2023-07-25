The Central Bank of Nigeria has made its first monetary policy decision under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

After a two-day meeting, Folashodun Shonubi, the acting governor announced on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 that the monetary policy committee has decided to increase interest rate again to 18.75%.

The CBN acting governor, Folashodun Shonubi Photo credit: @cbn

Source: Facebook

This is a 25 basis points increase from the initial 18.5% reached under the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

CBN also raised asymmetric corridor of +100/-300 basis points around the MPR.

The symmetric/asymmetric corridor is set around the MPR (the lower bound rate at which excess reserves are deposited with the Central Bank and the upper bound at which banks borrow from the Central Bank).

Also CBN made the decision to retained the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for commercial banks at 32.5 per cent.

CRR is also the minimum amount of deposit commercial banks holds with CBN

Furthermore, CBN retained the Liquidity Ratio at 30.0 per cent.

More details to follow...

