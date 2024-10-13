Phrank Shaibu, a media aide to former VP Atiku, has tackled presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga for defending President Tinubu's two-week vacation amidst Nigeria's economic turmoil

Shaibu described Onanuga's comments as insensitive, stating that leadership isn't a "Netflix subscription" that can be paused but rather a 24/7 duty requiring accountability

The media aide said Nigerians deserve leadership that addresses their challenges, not one that treats the presidency like a travel agency

Abuja, FCT—Phrank Shaibu, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has criticised presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga over his comment about President Bola Tinubu's two-week vacation, saying, "The federal government is not a travel agency."

The recent announcement of the vacation ignited heated controversy, especially after it was disclosed that the president was leaving the United Kingdom (UK) for France a few days after leaving Nigeria.

Many criticised the president's decision to abandon the country amidst economic turmoil. However, Onanuga defended the president's actions, stating that he was on vacation and could travel anywhere he chose to.

"President Tinubu is on leave for two weeks. He is not restricted to the UK. It is his private time. He can go to anywhere he so desires. He is still observing his leave," he said.

Atiku's aide slams presidency's response

Reacting in a post on X, Shaibu, former VP Atiku's special assistant on public communication, lambasted Onanuga's comments as insensitive.

He said leadership is not a "Netflix subscription" that can be paused at whim but rather a 24/7 duty requiring accountability.

“Onanuga needs help”, Shaibu remarks in his response to the presidency’s statement signed by Onanuga.

He added sarcastically:

“The president is on vacation and can jet off to wherever his heart desires because, apparently, leadership is like a Netflix subscription – you can pause it whenever you please.

“While Nigerians grapple with fuel price hikes, inflation, insecurity, and a crumbling economy, we’re told not to worry because, well, it’s his private time…this Onanuga of a ‘boy’ needs help”.

“It’s funny how the same office that demands sacrifices from citizens – tightening belts, paying more taxes, enduring hardships – suddenly becomes a playground of personal indulgence at the top.

“Public office isn’t a personal getaway; it’s a duty that requires being accountable 24/7, even on leave”.

Onanuga's comment reeks of indifference

Shaibu further stated that Onanuga telling Nigerians that his principal can “go anywhere” reeks of indifference as if the citizens are nothing but an inconsequential afterthought.

“Nigerians deserve leadership that matches the gravity of the challenges they face, not one that treats the presidency like a travel agency," he said.

Presidency gives update on Tinubu’s health

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, President Tinubu's senior special assistant on political and other matters, has provided information on the Nigerian leader's health in France.

Speaking in a new interview with DCL Hausa, Masari said contrary to what some government critics are insinuating, his principal is not battling any severe health challenge and is in a fine state of mind.

