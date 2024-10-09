PDP federal lawmaker representing Igboeze North/Udenu federal constituency in Enugu state in the House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Atigwe, has been sacked

Justice H N Kunaza of the Court of Appeal subsequently declared Hon. Dennis Nnamdi Agbo of the Labour Party (LP) as the authentic representative of the federal constituency

Recall that Agbo initially won the February 25 National Assembly election but was sacked, leading to a rerun of the election where Atigwe was declared the winner

The Court of Appeal in Enugu has delivered a verdict that changes the representation of Igboeze North/Udenu federal constituency. Hon. Simon Atigwe, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, was sacked as the representative on Wednesday, October 9.

The Appeal Court upheld the ruling of the House of Representatives tribunal, declaring Hon. Dennis Nnamdi Agbo of the Labour Party (LP) as the rightful winner of the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election.

According to Vanguard, Agbo initially won the election but was later sacked, leading to a re-run election on February 3rd, 2024, which Atigwe won. However, Agbo contested the outcome, citing irregularities such as incorrect result computation and non-compliance with the electoral act.

Why appeal court sacked PDP federal lawmaker

The Appeal Court, headed by Justice H N Kunaza, found merit in Agbo's petition. The court invalidated 2,000 votes added to Atigwe's tally and restored the original votes from February 25, 2023.

According to the revised results, Agbo secured 28,870 votes, while Atigwe garnered 14,229 votes. The court ruled that Atigwe was not duly elected, and Agbo won with 23,221 votes against the PDP candidate, who garnered 21,863.

Consequently, the Court of Appeal ordered the withdrawal of Atigwe's certificate of return and its issuance to Hon. Agbo. This verdict marks a significant shift in the representation of the Igboeze North/Udenu federal constituency.

