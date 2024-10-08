Kellyrae emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 9, after an intense ten weeks of strategic gameplay and emotional rollercoasters

As the winner of the ‘No Loose Guard’ season, the Delta-born star walked away with a brand new SUV and a grand cash prize of 100 million

The senator representing Delta Central in the National Assembly, Ede Dafinone, has congratulated Kellyrae for a good run in the competitive show

Senator Ede Dafinone (Delta Central) has congratulated Kingsley Sule, popularly known as Kellyrae, winner of the star prize of the Big Brother Nigeria Season 9 show which ended on Sunday.

Kellyrae was crowned the winner of the ninth season of BBNaija, after ten weeks of intense drama, strategies, and games. He won against Wanni Danbaki, who came close second with a 3.47% vote difference and Onyeka emerged as the second runner-up at the BBNaija season 9 finale on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

As reported by The Nation, the Delta Central lawmaker praised Kellyrae, a professional singer, for demonstrating to youths that they can achieve success through dedication and hard work without necessarily compromising your values and integrity.

Dafinone in a statement to congratulate him, said:

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Kingsley Sule, popularly known as Kellyrae, on his remarkable victory in Season 9 of Big Brother Nigeria.

“Kellyrae’s achievement is not just a personal triumph but a proud moment for the people of Delta Central, especially for Sapele, being a Sapele Boy. His dedication, resilience, and authentic representation of our values have earned him the admiration of millions of Nigerians and brought immense pride to our community.

“What sets Kellyrae apart is not only his talent and charisma but his consistent display of values and character throughout the show. He conducted himself with dignity, decency, and respect, embodying the moral standards and cultural pride that are at the heart of Urhobo identity.”

ThisDay also confirmed the report in its publication on Tuesday, October 8.

