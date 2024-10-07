BBNaija No Loose Guard winner Kellyrae has won more fans over with his gesture to his wife, Kassia

At their prize presentation ceremony, Kellyrae gave the key to his car prize to Kassia and left her to enjoy the spotlight from photographers

The sweet gesture warmed the hearts of many netizens who praised the young couple and Kellyrae for prioritising Kassia

BBNaija No Loose Guard winner Kellyrae and his wife Kassia have continued to steal fans' hearts with their romance.

A day after the BBNaija finale, a prize presentation ceremony was organised, and Kellyrae was presented with his N40 million IVM SUV.

A series of videos from the prize presentation went viral. The clips captured the sweet moment Kelly gave Kassia the car key. The BBNaija couple then posed in front of their new vehicle.

Fans gush over sweet video of Kellyrae giving prize car key to Kassia. Photos: @iamkellyrae

Source: Instagram

After a while, Kellyrae left Kassia to enjoy the spotlight without him as more photographers took pictures of her with the brand-new SUV.

See adorable videos below:

Fans react to Kellyrae and Kassia’s romance

Many BBNaija fans had things to say about Kellyrae giving Kassia his car key, and Legit.ng gathered some of their comments below:

bkahoko:

“The way he puts his wife first eeh...God will continue to bless you Kelly❤️.”

queen___suzy:

“A man that knows his woman’s worth would go far in life!! I no Stan rubbïşh. Good luck my double Kay! Go and prosper ❤️🔥 kelt thnk you for making us proud.”

mr_okunade:

“He even gave the key to her. Chai love sweet ooo.”

Shugaclassymakeoverrr:

“See the way he gave her the key true love ❤️ ❤️.”

ryamriama:

“Marriages do bring goodluck in one form or another❤️.”

moniesebusi:

“This young couple is giving , when God's grace is upon you no one can stop your dreams from coming to reality. I love how he gave the keys to his wife. May God increase them 🙏.”

shannells_shaz_madzunye:

“Kelly the way you treat your wife is how God will treat you my guy.. congrats ❤️.”

Princess_mfon:

“Why I'm u crying for this 2❤️. God bless you both. So cute to watch.”

callmespunkie:

“Marriage is sweet normally 😍.”

monicakirahwa:

“Marriage came with blessings 😍.”

charmedcrazy_13:

“This is so beautiful 🔥.”

kru_girl__bieh:

“See love ❤️.”

mz_browny:

“He who finds a wife finds a good thing, And obtains favor from the LORD. Congrats double kay❤️.”

Nonnierrence:

“The real owner of the car 😂.”

Misttystore:

“I’m just so happy for this couple 🥰🥰”

sleek_daisy:

“The car is Married 😍.”

Kellyrae speaks about winning prize

Legit.ng had reported that the housemate had shared his plan for the prize money ahead of the grand finale taking place on Sunday, October 6.

In the clip, he said he and his wife would invest the money, and he would also make a difference with his music.

His plan for the money generated an uproar among fans, who shared their hot takes about it in the comment section.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng