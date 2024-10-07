Following the conclusion of Big Brother Naija, No Loose Guard edition, a female nurse has revealed she worked for the show's organisers

To solidify her claim, she released a video of herself at the BBNaija location, adding that she works every Sunday

Social media users swooned at her post, with some asking her some questions about inside happenings on the show

A female nurse, Ifeomachukwu, has opened up about working for BBNaija's organisers.

Warri-born Kingsley Oritsetimeyin Sule, known as Kellyrae on the show, won the No Loose Guard edition of the BBNaija on Sunday, October 6 and went home with the N60 million star prize and a whip.

The nurse said she worked for Big Brother Naija 2024. Photo Credit: @de_black_nurse

Source: TikTok

Ifeomachukwu shared a clip on TikTok in which she stood before a lit "BIG BROTHER NAIJA NO LOOSE GUARD" sign.

The young lady rocked her medical outfit and posed for the camera. She said she worked on Sundays. Words layered on her video read:

"POV: You work in BBN every Sunday as a medic."

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to the medic's post

fildah20 said:

"Oya talk true una treat chinwe ?? she been get belle ??"

d_favee said:

"A harmless question please… are you there to treat the patients or for any emergency behind the scene?"

AG_Deluxehairz said:

"Pls are the one that massage my Wanni’s waist ❤️❤️❤️if yes thank you so much."

Ihotu❤️💋😝🥰 said:

"Abeg help us video biggie."

preke0 said:

"You Dey check their BP Abi."

bilkisu shuaib said:

"I saw you in Ebuka’s back making videos yesterday on TV, weldon."

PRETTY SLIM GIRL 🦋🌹 said:

"My pikin."

ESTHER ❤️‍🩹🎀 said:

"Congratulations babe."

X users slam BBNaija over Kellyrae's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that X users had criticised BBNaija's organisers over Kellyrae's win

On Sunday, October 6, 2024, Kellyrae Sule was crowned the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard season winner. While many rejoiced over his achievement, others got riled up, adding that it should have been Wanni.

Recent tweets by some X users suggested that Kellyrae had zero highlights compared to Wanni. One of the X users vowed never to have seen Kellyrae appear on their screen, buttressing their point that he was inactive on the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng