BBNaija 2024: Female Nurse Who Worked in Biggie's House on Sundays Posts Rare Video, Nigerians React
- Following the conclusion of Big Brother Naija, No Loose Guard edition, a female nurse has revealed she worked for the show's organisers
- To solidify her claim, she released a video of herself at the BBNaija location, adding that she works every Sunday
- Social media users swooned at her post, with some asking her some questions about inside happenings on the show
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A female nurse, Ifeomachukwu, has opened up about working for BBNaija's organisers.
Warri-born Kingsley Oritsetimeyin Sule, known as Kellyrae on the show, won the No Loose Guard edition of the BBNaija on Sunday, October 6 and went home with the N60 million star prize and a whip.
Ifeomachukwu shared a clip on TikTok in which she stood before a lit "BIG BROTHER NAIJA NO LOOSE GUARD" sign.
The young lady rocked her medical outfit and posed for the camera. She said she worked on Sundays. Words layered on her video read:
"POV: You work in BBN every Sunday as a medic."
Watch her video below:
Nigerians react to the medic's post
fildah20 said:
"Oya talk true una treat chinwe ?? she been get belle ??"
d_favee said:
"A harmless question please… are you there to treat the patients or for any emergency behind the scene?"
AG_Deluxehairz said:
"Pls are the one that massage my Wanni’s waist ❤️❤️❤️if yes thank you so much."
Ihotu❤️💋😝🥰 said:
"Abeg help us video biggie."
preke0 said:
"You Dey check their BP Abi."
bilkisu shuaib said:
"I saw you in Ebuka’s back making videos yesterday on TV, weldon."
PRETTY SLIM GIRL 🦋🌹 said:
"My pikin."
ESTHER ❤️🩹🎀 said:
"Congratulations babe."
X users slam BBNaija over Kellyrae's win
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that X users had criticised BBNaija's organisers over Kellyrae's win
On Sunday, October 6, 2024, Kellyrae Sule was crowned the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard season winner. While many rejoiced over his achievement, others got riled up, adding that it should have been Wanni.
Recent tweets by some X users suggested that Kellyrae had zero highlights compared to Wanni. One of the X users vowed never to have seen Kellyrae appear on their screen, buttressing their point that he was inactive on the show.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng