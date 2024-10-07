The PDP faction loyal to Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territiry (FCT), have said they would not resort to violence

The PDP members tackled Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers, insisting that 'no election was held' in the state on Saturday, October 5

Legit.ng had reported how pro-Fubara politicians overwhelmingly won the 2024 local government elections in Rivers state

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members loyal to the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have described the state's local government election as an exercise in futility.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, October 7, the Rivers PDP members vowed to challenge the poll and its outcome in court.

Fubara-backed APP won 22 of 23 chairmanship seats in Rivers LG polls.

Wike's loyalists reject Rivers LG election outcome

The Wike camp said this as the Rivers governor, Siminalayi Fubara, swore in the newly elected council chairmen of the 23 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

Recall Governor Fubara on Sunday, October 6, in Port Harcourt, presided over the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected chairpersons of the 23 local government councils in the state.

The inauguration was observed by Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi state and chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Fubara had recently directed his loyalists to defect to the Action Peoples Party (APP) to contest the election. The APP won 22 out of the 23 LG chairmanship seats.

The build-up to the Rivers LGA elections was trailed by controversy which was worsened by conflicting court orders and pushback from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP.

On September 4, a high court in Rivers state held that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) could conduct the LGA elections using the 2023 voter register.

But on September 30, a federal high court in Abuja barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing the voter register to RSIEC.

Despite the federal high court ruling and the withdrawal of security personnel, Fubara said the election would proceed as planned.

Speaking to The Punch after the election winners were sworn in, Kenneth Yowika, the spokesperson of the PDP in Rivers state, said the party would challenge the conduct of the poll in court.

Yowika said:

‘’We are pressing further through the courts to ensure that justice is done and seen to have been done. So, we do not agree nor do we recognise if any swearing-in is taking place."

