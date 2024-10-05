Gunfire erupted in Rumuepirikom, Rivers state, during local government elections, causing panic as armed men stormed the area, preventing residents from voting

The attackers, who had earlier warned locals to stay indoors, spread fear across the community, with reports of one person injured

Meanwhile, Wike's supporters staged a protest in Port Harcourt, demanding the suspension of the elections

Rumuepirikom, Rivers state - Heavy gunfire has been reported in Rumuepirikom, the home of Federal Capital Territory Minister Chief Nyesom Wike, as tension grips the community during ongoing local government elections.

According to a local source cited by Vanguard, a group of unidentified individuals earlier warned residents to remain indoors, advising them not to participate in the polls.

Shortly before electoral officials were due to arrive at a polling station in Obio/Akpor local government area, armed men stormed the area.

The gunmen, arriving under a barrage of gunfire, seized control of the community, preventing voters from leaving their homes to cast their ballots.

Witnesses cited by the newspaper said the attackers spread fear across the area, leaving residents too frightened to engage in the election process.

One person allegedly sustained a gunshot wound and has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rivers LGA election: Wike's supporters stage protest

Meanwhile, Supporters of Wike, the immediate past Rivers state governor, staged a protest in Port Harcourt, urging the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to halt ongoing local government elections.

The protesters demanded the commission respect a Federal High Court ruling, which called for suspending the elections due to legal challenges, according to New Telegraph.

Holding placards with slogans like "Obey Court Order," they accused RSIEC of electoral irregularities and sought a postponement to ensure fairness, as the commission proceeded with the election despite the court's decision.

