The Benue Independent Electoral Commission declared the chairmanship candidates of the APC as winners of local government election in all the local government areas of Benue state

Richard Tombowua, chairperson of the commission, made the declaration on Sunday, October 6

Legit.ng reports that a swift reaction followed from Ibrahim Idoko, the Benue state chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council

Makurdi, Benue state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue has won all the chairmanship and councillorship positions in the local government (LG) election conducted in the state on Saturday, October 5.

Declaring the results in Makurdi on Sunday morning, October 6, Richard Tombowua, the chairman of the Benue Independent Electoral Commission, announced that the APC won all 23 chairmanship and 276 councillorship elections held in the state.

The APC has won 23 chairmanship seats in the Benue state local government election.

Benue LG election: Electoral umpire pleased

According to him:

“The election held yesterday (Saturday, October 5) across the state went smoothly without hitches.

"It was free and fair, and the returning officers have submitted all the results from the field.

“From the results, the All Progressives Congress won all 23 chairmanship and 276 councillorship positions.”

Benue LG election results: Key stakeholder reacts

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Idoko, the state chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, commended the electoral umpire for the process.

Furthermore, Idoko praised Hyacinth Alia, the governor of Benue state, "for providing a level playing field" for all parties in the election.

Legit.ng reports that apart from Benue, LG elections were also held in Rivers Akwa Ibom, and Jigawa on Saturday, October 5.

Benue govt declares work-free day

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid the LG poll, Governor Alia declared Friday, October 4, a work-free day in Benue state.

Alia made the declaration in a statement issued by Tersoo Kula, his chief press secretary (CPS). The Benue governor stressed the importance of active participation in the electoral process.

