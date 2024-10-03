Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has declared Friday, October 4, a work-free day to facilitate voter participation in the upcoming local government elections scheduled for October 5

In preparation for the upcoming local government elections on October 5, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has declared Friday, October 4, a work-free day.

This decision aims to facilitate smooth participation by the electorate in the electoral process.

Benue governor, Hyacinth Alia, announces work free day to facilitate LG election Photo credit: Hyacinth Alia

Source: Facebook

The announcement was made in a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, in Makurdi on Thursday, October 3.

Governor Alia expressed his confidence in the electoral process, emphasizing that with commitment and participation, the elections could be conducted smoothly and fairly, Daily Trust reported.

He stated:

"The work-free day was instituted to allow the electorate to travel to their respective local government areas to exercise their franchise."

Alia also urged all public and private sector organizations to support this initiative by allowing their employees to take the day off to participate in the elections, Vanguard reported.

Benue goivernor calls for peaceful conduct

As the election date approaches, Governor Alia charged citizens to prioritize peaceful conduct and collaboration during the voting process.

He reinforced the importance of unity and cooperation among all stakeholders involved, encouraging everyone to foster a peaceful environment leading up to and during the elections.

Alia stated:

"Active participation in the electoral process is crucial. I encourage all citizens to take advantage of this work-free day to fulfill their civic duty and make their voices heard."

Source: Legit.ng