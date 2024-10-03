Global site navigation

Local editions

LG Poll: Jubilation as Benue Government Declares Friday Work-Free
Politics

LG Poll: Jubilation as Benue Government Declares Friday Work-Free

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has declared Friday, October 4, a work-free day to facilitate voter participation in the upcoming local government elections scheduled for October 5
  • The governor urged public and private sector organizations to support the initiative by allowing employees to take the day off
  • As the election date approaches, Governor Alia stressed the importance of peaceful conduct and collaboration among all stakeholders

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

In preparation for the upcoming local government elections on October 5, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has declared Friday, October 4, a work-free day.

This decision aims to facilitate smooth participation by the electorate in the electoral process.

Benue governor, Hyacinth Alia, announces work free day to facilitate LG election
Benue governor, Hyacinth Alia, announces work free day to facilitate LG election Photo credit: Hyacinth Alia
Source: Facebook

The announcement was made in a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, in Makurdi on Thursday, October 3.

Governor Alia expressed his confidence in the electoral process, emphasizing that with commitment and participation, the elections could be conducted smoothly and fairly, Daily Trust reported.

Read also

Governor Fubara declares 2-day public holiday in Rivers, details emerge

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He stated:

"The work-free day was instituted to allow the electorate to travel to their respective local government areas to exercise their franchise."

Alia also urged all public and private sector organizations to support this initiative by allowing their employees to take the day off to participate in the elections, Vanguard reported.

Benue goivernor calls for peaceful conduct

As the election date approaches, Governor Alia charged citizens to prioritize peaceful conduct and collaboration during the voting process.

He reinforced the importance of unity and cooperation among all stakeholders involved, encouraging everyone to foster a peaceful environment leading up to and during the elections.

Alia stated:

"Active participation in the electoral process is crucial. I encourage all citizens to take advantage of this work-free day to fulfill their civic duty and make their voices heard."

Read also

"Let me be clear": Fubara blows hot on conduct of Rivers October 5 LG elections

Protest rocks PDP secretariat over Rivers LG poll

In another development, Legit.ng reported that tensions flared on Thursday, October 3, as protesters stormed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Specifically, they were heard demanding clarity and transparency ahead of the Local Government election scheduled for October 5, 2024.

The demonstration drew a large crowd, prompting swift action from security operatives to restore order and manage traffic disruptions in the surrounding area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Hot: