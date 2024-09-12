The Benue National Assembly Caucus accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of ignoring President Tinubu’s efforts to resolve the crisis within the APC in Benue state

The party is facing internal conflict, leading to the production of parallel candidates for local government elections, despite calls for peace

Despite the turmoil, the caucus remains hopeful for resolution, according to spokesperson Rep. Philip Agbese

Abuja, FCT - The Benue National Assembly Caucus has lambasted Governor Hyacinth Alia for allegedly disregarding President Bola Tinubu's efforts to resolve the crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state.

The APC in Benue has been in turmoil for the past couple of months. As the crisis worsens, the party has produced two parallel chairmanship and councillorship candidates for each seat ahead of the October 5 Local Government elections, defying President Tinubu's reported call for peaceful coexistence.

The Benue NASS Caucus accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of ignoring President Tinubu’s efforts to resolve the crisis within the APC in the state. Photo credit: @HyacinthAlia

Source: Twitter

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, September 12, the NASS caucus accused Governor Alia of refusing to reconcile with his political benefactor, Senator George Akume, despite interventions from the Presidency, APC national leadership, and the Tor Tiv, HRM Professor James Ayatse.

APC crisis: Benue NASS caucus reacts

Reacting, the caucus spokesperson, Rep. Philip Agbese, described Alia's actions as "a cog in the wheel of progress" and stated that the caucus was not surprised, given Alia's alleged history of disrespecting authority.

However, he expressed optimism that the crisis would soon be resolved, citing President Tinubu's desire for a united APC family in Benue.

He urged the party faithful to remain committed to the party's ideology and assured them that peace would soon return.

Governor Alia accused of desperation

Agbese accused Alia of desperation, recruiting non-party members into the conflict and plunging the state into a deeper political quagmire.

He concluded by assuring that the members of the National Assembly from Benue state remain intact and committed to the party's victory in 2027.

"I assure you that all members of the National Assembly from Benue State who won elections in 2023 are still intact, and with the guidance of our leader of North Central APC, Distinguished Senator George Akume, we shall coast unto victory in 2027, winning more grounds, despite the distractions currently plaguing the state," Agbese concluded.

Benue LGA polls: APC nominates candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Austin Agada-led APC in Benue state put forward 23 chairmanship and 276 councillorship candidates for the upcoming Local Government election scheduled for October 5 in the state.

The nomination exercise was carried out on Saturday, August 24, across all ward headquarters in the 23 local government areas.

A statement issued by the media office of the APC state chairman on Monday, August 26, in Abuja confirmed that the primary elections were conducted primarily through consensus and affirmations in many local governments and council wards.

