JUST IN: More Worries for Atiku, Tinubu as INEC Announces Result of Core Northern State
The presidential candidate of New Nigerian People Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has won Kano state, Legit.ng reported.
Kwankwaso polled 997,279 votes to beat his closest rival, Ahmed Bola Tinubu of All Progressive Congress, APC, who scored 517,314 votes.
Kwankwaso wins Kano
In the result, it was also announced that, the Wazirin Adamawa of People's Democratic Party, PDP, 131,716 while Peter Obi, the candidate of Labor Party, LP, polled 28,513 votes accordingly.
Source: Legit.ng