The presidential candidate of New Nigerian People Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has won Kano state, Legit.ng reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kwankwaso polled 997,279 votes to beat his closest rival, Ahmed Bola Tinubu of All Progressive Congress, APC, who scored 517,314 votes.

INEC declares Kwankwaso winner of Kano state presidential election. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Kwankwaso wins Kano

In the result, it was also announced that, the Wazirin Adamawa of People's Democratic Party, PDP, 131,716 while Peter Obi, the candidate of Labor Party, LP, polled 28,513 votes accordingly.

Source: Legit.ng