The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education has indicated that the Federal Government’s recent decision to set a minimum age for candidates taking the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE) is likely to remain in place.

In July, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, announced that starting in 2025, candidates under the age of 18 would be ineligible to sit for the SSSCE, a requirement for admission to higher education institutions.

House of Representatives Members speak on ban on under 18 students from writing SSCE and UTME Photo credit: @Orderpaper

Source: Twitter

This policy has sparked widespread debate among parents and education stakeholders.

Why we may not reverse ban, Reps explains

However, on Thursday, September 4, the Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education, Mark Useni, explained why the government is unlikely to reverse the decision.

He said:

“The Committees on Basic Education and Examination Boards took this matter to the leadership of the House of Representatives.

"The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, promptly appointed the House Leader, Prof Julius Ihonvere, to moderate a meeting between the two committees and the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman.

“The minister explained that the policy that relates to the 18 years age requirement for entry into the university is a policy that was developed before the adoption of the 6-3-3-4 system. He explained that the policy also has a root in the Universal Basic Education Act."

