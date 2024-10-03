Protesters in Port Harcourt stormed the PDP secretariat, demanding transparency and the release of the 2023 Voters' Register

The protest was sparked by a Federal High Court ruling on September 30, 2024, which prevented INEC from releasing the voters’ register to the Rivers State

Despite the unrest, Governor Siminalayi Fubara remains firm that the election will proceed

Port Hacourt, Rivers State — Tensions flared on Thursday, October 3, as protesters stormed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Specifically, they were heard demanding clarity and transparency ahead of the Local Government election scheduled for October 5, 2024.

Protest hits PDP secretariate in River state Photo credit: @officialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The demonstration drew a large crowd, prompting swift action from security operatives to restore order and manage traffic disruptions in the surrounding area.

Court Ruling stalls INEC’s release of voters' register

Legit.ng recalls that recently a ruling, dated September 30, 2024 by Justice Peter Lifu in Abuja prevented INEC from releasing the voters’ register to RSIEC, citing ongoing legal disputes.

This ruling has sparked outrage, with many concerned that it could hinder the legitimacy of the upcoming election

Protesters demand voters' register release

The unrest stems from increasing frustrations over the delay in releasing the 2023 Voters’ Register by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Protesters expressed their concerns about the potential impact on the integrity of the upcoming election.

A protester who spoke to Channels Television voiced his frustration:

"We cannot have a credible election without the voters' register. This delay is unacceptable!"

The protest underscores the rising tension in the state, as voters fear that any further delays or obstacles could derail the entire electoral process.

One of the protesters said:

"The court’s decision is worrying. How can we proceed with an election when the very foundation, the voters' register, is being withheld?"

Governor Fubara insists election will proceed

Despite the growing unrest and legal hurdles, Governor Siminalayi Fubara remains adamant that the election will proceed as planned, The Punch reported.

In a statement, Governor Fubara expressed his confidence in the Supreme Court’s earlier ruling, which mandated that all states must have democratically elected local government executives.

Fubara declared:

"The law is clear. The Supreme Court has ruled that local government elections must take place, and I assure the people of Rivers State that this election will hold."

His remarks were seen as an attempt to calm fears, but many in Rivers State remain on edge as the October 5 election day looms, with uncertainty surrounding the release of the voters’ register.

Federal lawmaker dumps PDP for APC

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Chris Nkwonta, representing Abia's Ukwa East/Ukwa West federal constituency, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announced during plenary on Wednesday, October 2, sparking cheers from APC lawmakers.

However, deputy minority leader Aliyu Madaki protested, citing Section 68 of the Constitution, which requires a party crisis for defection.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng