Reno Omokri has mocked Peter Obi and the Labour Party's poor performance in the Edo gubernatorial election, claiming the party has fallen from its former glory

In a series of social media posts, Omokri sarcastically commented on the Labour Party’s third-place standing and compared it to their previous success in the 2023 presidential election

Omokri also criticized Obi’s supporters, calling them “rudest, crudest, and most mannerless,” and suggested that Peter Obi’s political ambitions are doomed to fail

Reno Omokri, a vocal critic of Peter Obi, has taken to social media to mock the Labour Party's (LP) poor performance in the ongoing Edo State governorship election.

Omokri, who has consistently been a critic of Obi and his supporters, shared a series of Facebook posts, taking jabs at the former presidential candidate and his party.

Omokri has never wavered in attacking Peter Obi and his fans publicly. Image: FB/Peter Obi, Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

In his first post, Omokri quipped, “Has Labour laboured in vain again?” referring to the LP's struggle to secure a strong foothold in the Edo election.

This jab aligns with his long-standing opposition to Obi's political ambitions and his disdain for the LP's recent results.

In another post, Omokri wrote:

“From third to third, that is your destiny, if you like jump from party to party. You will continue to Labour in vain and feel the pain your supporters rain on us!”

Omokri recalls 2023 LP's performance

Omokri also highlighted the contrast between the Labour Party’s overwhelming victory in Edo during the 2023 presidential election and its current poor performance.

In his third and latest post, he recalled that Obi had won 331,163 votes, representing 56.97% of the total votes cast in the state during the presidential race.

However, with Labour now performing poorly in the gubernatorial election, Omokri suggested that this is a sign of Obi’s declining influence, saying:

“Peter Obi and his cronies could not account for money. They cannot manage their party. And most of all, their supporters are the rudest, crudest, and most mannerless rudapests on planet Earth.”

Source: Legit.ng